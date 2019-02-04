FX chief says Netflix exaggerates viewership numbers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A prominent competitor to Netflix is claiming that the streamer is deceiving the public about what is a hit and what isn’t.

FX Networks chief executive John Landgraf said Monday that Netflix is using cloudy measurements to claim increasing dominance among viewers.

Applying long-used industry standards to Netflix, “their true batting average would be viewed as unimpressive,” Landgraf said.

The streaming service has upended the TV industry with a gusher of programming beyond that of any other outlet. This year, Netflix also realized its goal of earning a best-picture Oscar nomination, for the film “Roma.”

Landgraf said a program such as “Stranger Things” is rightly cited by Netflix as an audience “home run,” but he called it an outlier.

