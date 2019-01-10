Gabon prosecutor says coup plotters face life imprisonment

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Gabon’s prosecutor general says the arrested coup plotters face life imprisonment under Gabon’s penal code.

Olivier N’Zahou said late Wednesday that six individuals staged the coup attempt, including a gendarme who was on duty at the station and was convinced to join the movement at the time of the attempt. Another Republican Guard member joined them as well. He said two were killed and the other four arrested.

This amends earlier statements this week saying that eight were arrested.

N’Zahou said despite attempts for a peaceful surrender, the military officers who tried to take power fired on security forces. The officers on Monday had encouraged youths to help them “restore democracy” in the oil-rich country.

Gabon’s ruling party said ailing President Ali Bongo Ondimba will return to the country soon.

