Gandolfini’s son cast as young Tony for ‘Sopranos’ prequel

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — The son of James Gandolfini has been cast as the young Tony Soprano in the planned “Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark.”

Michael Gandolfini will play a younger version of the iconic character his late father played on the HBO series. The 19-year-old actor has had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Deuce.”

Gandolfini said in a statement it’s “a profound honor to continue my dad’s legacy.” James Gandolfini died of a heart attack at the age of 51 in 2013.

“Sopranos” creator David Chase is producer and screenwriter for the New Line production. Alan Taylor, who directed several episodes of “The Sopranos” and 2013’s “Thor: The Dark World,” is set to direct.

“The Sopranos” recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999 debut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.