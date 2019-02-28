Gap to create 2 independently publicly traded companies

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. is splitting into two.

Gap said late Thursday that it’s creating two independent publicly traded companies — low-priced Old Navy and a yet-to-be named company, which will consist of the iconic Gap brand, Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Hill City.

The San Francisco-based company says the spin-off will enable each company to focus on flexibility and pare down costs.

The moves, which followed a comprehensive board review, come as Old Navy has been thriving, while Gap and Banana Republic have struggled.

Gap says each company now requires a different strategy to thrive.

TRENDING: Cohen Admits To Speaking with Democratic Party Before Testifying Against Trump

Gap’s current CEO, Art Peck, will hold the same position at the new company after the separation. Sonia Syngal, current CEO of Old Navy, will continue to lead the brand as a stand-alone company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.