SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

German business confidence drops for 6th straight month

A plane flies over the banking district during sunrise in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:38am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 3:11am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Business confidence in Germany has fallen for the sixth consecutive month and hit a four-year low as worries persist about the outlook for Europe’s biggest economy at a time of global trade tensions, a closely watched survey showed Friday.

The Ifo institute said its monthly index declined to 98.5 points from 99.3 in January, sinking to its lowest level since December 2014. That was a slightly worse showing than the 98.9 points economists had forecast.

Managers’ assessment of both their current situation and their outlook for the next six months darkened.

Germany’s economy shrank in the third quarter and stalled in the fourth, dragged down largely by one-time factors related to new car emissions standards. The Ifo said that its survey and other indicators at least point to a return to quarterly growth of 0.2 percent in the current quarter.

However, trade tensions between the United States, the European Union and other partners, as well as uncertainty over Britain’s impending departure from the European Union, also are worrying businesses.

TRENDING: Construction of 30-Foot Border Wall Begins in California

The domestic economy is “strong and solid,” with investments supporting growth, while the export-oriented economy is exposed to an array of conflicts and problems elsewhere, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said. “The biggest risk is that the external risks, which up until now have hardly materialized, could become self-fulfilling prophecies, pushing the entire economy into a negative sentiment loop,” he added.

Ifo’s survey is based on responses from some 9,000 German companies.

Official data released earlier Friday illustrated the comfortable financial position that years of growth have put Germany in. The country last year recorded its biggest public financial surplus since reunification in 1990.

The Federal Statistical Office said the federal, state and municipal governments and the social security system took in 58 billion euros ($65.8 billion) more than they spent in 2018, the biggest figure since reunification — a surplus that amounts to 1.7 percent of gross domestic product. It was the fifth annual surplus in a row.

Germany long enjoyed better-than-expected tax revenue as the economy motored along but is grappling with the prospect of tighter public finances as growth slows. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned last month that “the fat years are over.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Russian court extends detention for alleged American spy
Family of IS teen appeals to UK to help bring her child home
China blocks travel for ‘social credit’ offenses
Wintour pays tribute to Lagerfeld’s generosity, humor
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×