SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

German govt denies cover-up over Berlin Xmas market attack

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 5:33am
Modified February 22, 2019 at 5:59am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has rejected media reports claiming authorities sought to cover up the involvement of a second man in the deadly 2016 truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market by deporting him.

German weekly Focus reported Friday that Bilal Ben Ammar was arrested days after the attack and deported to Tunisia a month later, despite having frequent contacts with the attacker.

Tunisian asylum-seeker Anis Amri killed 12 people in the market attack, which was later claimed by the Islamic State group. Amri died in a shootout with police in Italy.

Germany’s Interior Ministry spokeswoman, Eleonore Petermann, said deportations “are carried out according to the rule of law and certainly not in order to cover anything up.”

Petermann said Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has ordered a probe into the deportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Mexico to help “El Chapo” family seek US humanitarian visas
The Latest: Official: Maduro ‘constantly’ talks with Putin
NMacedonian prison chief fired after ex-ministers assaulted
A look at Nigeria’s top 2 presidential contenders
AutoNation names USAA executive as new CEO
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×