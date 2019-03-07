SECTIONS
German minister: Envoys helped prevent Guaido arrest

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido, an opposition leader who declared himself interim president, speaks during a rally demanding the resignation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, next to his wife Fabiana Rosales in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 4, 2019. The United States and about 50 other countries recognize Guaido as the rightful president of Venezuela, while Maduro says he is the target of a U.S.-backed coup plot (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 4:53am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 5:13am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says the presence of foreign diplomats at the Caracas airport on Monday helped prevent the arrest of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Heiko Maas said Thursday he expressly asked Germany’s ambassador to Venezuela, Daniel Kriener, to join other envoys at the airport.

He told reporters in Berlin on that “there was information that he (Guaido) was meant to be arrested there, and I think the presence of various ambassadors contributed to helping prevent this arrest.”

On Wednesday, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced it was giving Kriener 48 hours to leave the country, a move seen as a response to Germany’s support for Guaido.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

