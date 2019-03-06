German police: Dead gardener suspected of planting bombs

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — German police are urging anyone who had a conflict with a recently deceased man to be wary, after a doctor was killed and a mother and daughter injured by bombs apparently left behind by him.

Westpfalz police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said Wednesday they’d received more than 60 calls to a hotline since it was established Monday, but no more bombs were found.

Erfort says gardener Bernhard Graumann, 59, was found dead in his bed in a town near Kaiserslautern on Friday, but wouldn’t comment on reports he’d killed himself pending autopsy results.

He’s suspected of setting a bomb that killed a 64-year-old doctor in a nearby town on Friday, and rigging a piece of firewood that exploded Sunday when a woman put it in her stove, injuring her and her 4-year-old.

