German police: Dead gardener suspected of planting bombs

Flowers are set at a house of a doctor, who died in an explosion by a booby trap in Enkenbach-Alsenborn, Germany, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. A gardener, who was found also dead, is suspected to have set the booby trap. (Oliver Dietze/dpa via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 5:17am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 5:22am
BERLIN (AP) — German police are urging anyone who had a conflict with a recently deceased man to be wary, after a doctor was killed and a mother and daughter injured by bombs apparently left behind by him.

Westpfalz police spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort said Wednesday they’d received more than 60 calls to a hotline since it was established Monday, but no more bombs were found.

Erfort says gardener Bernhard Graumann, 59, was found dead in his bed in a town near Kaiserslautern on Friday, but wouldn’t comment on reports he’d killed himself pending autopsy results.

He’s suspected of setting a bomb that killed a 64-year-old doctor in a nearby town on Friday, and rigging a piece of firewood that exploded Sunday when a woman put it in her stove, injuring her and her 4-year-old.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

