SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Germany charges Russian man over alleged extremist bomb plot

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 3:00am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 3:34am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have charged a Russian national with plotting an Islamic extremist bombing in Germany along with an alleged accomplice who was detained in France in a separate case in 2017.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday the 31-year-old, identified only as Magomed-Ali C. because of German privacy laws and arrested in August, was charged with preparing an act of violence and preparing an explosion.

He is accused of storing the explosive TATP at his apartment in October 2016. At around that time, he and alleged accomplice Clement B. are believed to have broken off their plot and split up.

Prosecutors say that the pair was in contact with Anis Amri, the Tunisian who attacked a Christmas market in Berlin in December 2016, but weren’t aware of his plans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







10 Things to Know for Today
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley won’t join 2020 presidential field
Pete Townshend novel, ‘The Age of Anxiety,’ out in November
The Latest: European deal to help UK banks manage Brexit
Former German foreign minister Klaus Kinkel dies at 82
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×