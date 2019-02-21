Germany convicts ex-weapons workers for Mexico gun sales

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has convicted two former employees of gun maker Heckler & Koch over their role in delivering weapons that ended up in troubled areas of Mexico. It has fined the company 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million), the value of the proceeds.

The Stuttgart state court on Thursday convicted a former sales director of exporting weapons on the basis of fraudulently obtained permits, and an ex-clerk of being an accessory. They were given suspended sentences of a year and 10 months and a year and five months respectively. Three other defendants were acquitted.

The court said the company delivered 4,219 assault rifles, 2 submachine guns and 1,759 magazines to Mexico, and they were sold on to Jalisco, Chiapas, Chihuahua and Guerrero states. The exports took place from 2006-2009.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.