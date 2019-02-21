SECTIONS
Germany: Far right rebuked over ‘natural selection’ comment

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 7:41am
Modified February 21, 2019 at 7:47am
BERLIN (AP) — The deputy speaker of Germany’s parliament has rebuked members of a far-right party for suggesting that women aren’t fit to be lawmakers.

Green party lawmaker Britta Hasselmann had noted during a speech on gender equality in politics Thursday that women make up only a small share of Alternative for Germany’s parliamentarians, to which an unidentified member of the party reportedly replied: “Natural selection.”

Deputy speaker Claudia Roth called on the party to respect parliamentary protocol.

Separately, German public broadcaster ARD reported Thursday that the far-right party submitted an incorrect list of donors who it claimed had given money to co-leader Alice Weidel ahead of 2017 national elections.

ARD reported that several of the people named on the list Alternative for Germany submitted to parliament denied giving money to Weidel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

