Germany says it wasn’t consulted on US withdrawal from Syria

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it wasn’t consulted by Washington before the United States announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Friday that Berlin would have appreciated prior consultations.

Demmer said the U.S. decision could affect the dynamics of the conflict, adding that “much remains to be done” for a final victory over the Islamic State group.

She said the United States is an “important ally” but declined to say whether Germany considers it a “reliable” one, too.

German Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff said the decision has no immediate impact on Germany’s aerial surveillance missions over Syria.

