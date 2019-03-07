SECTIONS
Germany: Woman cries ‘murder’ over car blocking garage

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 8:45am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 8:52am
BERLIN (AP) — German police say officers called to investigate a murder arrived to find that the woman who had reported it just wanted someone to remove a car blocking her garage.

The woman, who wasn’t named, rang emergency dispatchers early Thursday and claimed that her husband had been killed, sending police and first responders rushing to the scene in the Bavarian town of Berchtesgaden.

German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for southern Upper Bavaria police, Stefan Sonntag, saying: “The woman thought, if she calls in a murder the police will get there faster.”

The woman, who was visibly drunk, attempted to get into her car before officers took away her keys.

She can expect a hefty bill and a criminal investigation for misusing the emergency number.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







