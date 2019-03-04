SECTIONS
Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer speaks to reporters after a news conference in San Francisco. A video posted by TMZ on Friday, March 1, 2019 shows Giants President and CEO Larry Baer in a physical altercation with his wife in a San Francisco park. Baer's wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways in the chair screaming "Oh my God!" and kicking a leg. Witnesses saw the ordeal in the public plaza. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 9:06am
Modified March 4, 2019 at 9:10am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. The Giants executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will manage the day-to-day operations of the team.

The board says the organization holds itself to the highest standards and that will “guide how we consider this matter moving forward.” The statement also said Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering the facts.

A video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

