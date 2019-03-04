Giants CEO Baer takes leave after altercation with wife

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife.

The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. The Giants executive team, including president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, will manage the day-to-day operations of the team.

The board says the organization holds itself to the highest standards and that will “guide how we consider this matter moving forward.” The statement also said Major League Baseball is taking the lead in gathering the facts.

A video posted by TMZ on Friday showed Baer’s wife, Pam, was seated in a chair when he reached over her to grab for a cellphone in her right hand and she toppled sideways to the ground in the chair screaming “Oh my God!”

