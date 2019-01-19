Gillibrand, in Iowa, highlights family, children issues

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is meeting Iowa Democrats on her first foray into the early presidential testing ground, and defending her role in bringing down former Sen. Al Franken.

Gillibrand continues her first trip Saturday to the leadoff caucus state since announcing the formation of an exploratory committee to seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

On Friday, she met with voters in Sioux City, including activists who asked her about role as the first Democrat to publicly call for Franken’s ouster. The Minnesota Democrat resigned amid allegations he had groped several women.

Gillibrand said she had “to stand up for what’s right, especially when it’s hard.”

Gillibrand was traveling from western to central Iowa, with various stops.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

