Ginsburg’s recovery prescription: Plenty of opinions

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg answers a law student's question as she participates in a "fireside chat" in the Bruce M. Selya Appellate Courtroom at the Roger William University Law School in Bristol, R.I. Now we know what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doing as she recuperated from lung cancer surgery. She was churning out opinions for the court at a faster clip than any of her younger colleagues. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)

By AP Reports
Published March 4, 2019 at 10:37am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Now we know what Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was doing as she recuperated from lung cancer surgery: churning out opinions for the court at a faster clip than any of her younger colleagues.

Eleven days before her 86th birthday, Ginsburg was in fine form as she announced two of the court’s three opinions on Monday. One of those was for a case argued in January, when Ginsburg was absent from the court while she recovered from the December surgery.

The justice’s most recent health problems, her extended absence from the courtroom for the first time in her career and her age combined to fuel wild speculation online that Ginsburg was gravely ill or dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

