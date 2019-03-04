GM restructuring: Production ending at Ohio plant this week

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — General Motors says the first of five North American plants that it plans to close by 2020 will end production this week.

A GM spokeswoman confirmed Monday that production of the Chevrolet Cruze will come to an end Wednesday at its sprawling Ohio assembly plant near Youngstown.

The plant closings are part of a major restructuring under way for the Detroit-based automaker.

GM is shifting its focus to making trucks, SUVs and electric and autonomous vehicles.

The plant closings in the U.S. still must be negotiated with the union so some workers at GM’s Lordstown plant in Ohio are hoping it still can be saved .

The plant that employed more than 4,000 workers just a few years ago has been down to 1,400 hourly employees in recent months.

