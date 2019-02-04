Google parent beats Q4 estimates, stock still drops

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google parent company Alphabet beat Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter earnings Monday, although its stock slid in after-hours trading.

The company reported profit of $8.9 billion on revenue of $39.3 billion.

Its revenue grew more than 21 percent from $32.3 billion a year ago.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings per share of $10.86, or a profit of $7.6 billion, on revenue of $38.9 billion.

Alphabet’s advertising commissions, or the money it pays other companies to direct people to its search, grew to $7.4 billion from $6.5 billion a year ago.

TRENDING: Facing Deportation by ICE, Super Bowl Music Fest Performer Arrested on Super Bowl Sunday

Alphabet’s stock price dropped roughly 3 percent despite the beat in after-market trading Monday.

Alphabet shares have climbed 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $1,141.42, a rise of 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOOGL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOOGL

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.