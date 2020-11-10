Login
GOP Defends Another Senate Seat as Scandal-Ridden Dem Challenger Throws in the Towel

Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina on Nov. 10, 2020.APDemocrat Cal Cunningham conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina on Nov. 10, 2020. (AP)

By The Associated Press
Published November 10, 2020 at 1:20pm
Democrat Cal Cunningham conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina on Tuesday, saying “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won.

Tillis led Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes, or 1.76 percentage points.

Cunningham lost despite outraising Tillis during what became the most expensive U.S. Senate race in U.S. history.

All together, the two campaigns and outside groups spent $282 million on the general election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Tillis benefited from fallout over a Cunningham sex scandal in the campaign’s final month. Cunningham admitted to a recent extramarital relationship with a public relations consultant.

Tillis said Cunningham’s emphasis on his personal story in the campaign made the misconduct a defining issue.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
