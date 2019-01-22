GOP unveils fundraising tool to match Democrats’ ActBlue

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican Party believes it finally has its answer to the Democratic fundraising behemoth ActBlue.

GOP groups are lending their support to a new donor platform called Patriot Pass, which they say will help the party match and even surpass the organization that sent more than $700 million to Democratic campaigns in 2018.

After the Republican Party’s midterm losses, party officials said they needed to find a way to match ActBlue’s small-dollar fundraising power.

The Republican platform is a joint effort of GOP payment processing firm Revv and the party’s data clearinghouse, DataTrust. Revv founder Gerrit Lansing says that combination will help the GOP pass Democrats.

Democrats are playing a game of catch-up of their own, struggling to create a hub for their data to rival DataTrust.

News of the new GOP donor platform was first reported by Politico.

