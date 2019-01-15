GOP’s John Kasich lands regular role as CNN commentator

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) says he’s joined CNN as a political commentator.

The Ohio Republican is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a potential 2020 presidential contender.

Kasich announced in a tweet on Tuesday he will begin immediately as a regular contributor on the cable news network.

Kasich concluded eight years as governor on Sunday. The next day, Beverly Hills-based United Talent Agency announced they’d signed him as a new client.

Since abandoning a 2016 presidential bid, Kasich has steadily criticized Trump and the Republican Party on cable and network news shows.

The 66-year-old has worked with Democrats including then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and former Vice President Joe Biden on efforts to identify bipartisan policy solutions and to promote civility in politics.

