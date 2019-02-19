SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 2:53pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure Tuesday gradually hiking the statewide minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025, an early victory for the Democrat on the eve of his first annual budget proposal.

Fulfilling one of his top campaign promises just five weeks into the job, Pritzker declared that Illinois “welcomes working families, setting a high standard for workers’ rights, economic opportunity and economic justice.”

Pritzker signed the law at the Governor’s Mansion, packed with supporters in a party-like atmosphere. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to deliver a proposed annual budget amid forecasts that the financially troubled state faces a $3.2 billion deficit in the fiscal year that begins July 1.

Illinois employs thousands of minimum-wage workers, many at universities and health care institutions funded by Medicaid. The new law means the state would have to pay more, including $230 million in additional costs in 2021 when the hourly pay floor rises to $10.

Illinois is on track to be the first state in the Midwest to push its base wage to $15. The state’s pay floor, currently $8.25, increases to $9.25 on Jan. 1; it jump to $10 on July 1, 2020, and then increases $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.

TRENDING: Dem Rep. Ilhan Omar To Fundraise for Islamic Terror-Linked Organization

“It was just a few years ago that a $15-an-hour minimum wage seemed like a pipe dream,” said Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat who sponsored the measure on House floor. “It has gone in that time from a bold ideal to a national movement to today, it becomes the law of the land in the state of Illinois.”

Business groups opposed the plan. They wanted a longer phase-in and a regionalized approach with lower minimum wage levels for areas outside Chicago. Chicago has its own minimum wage, which increases to $13 in July.

“The right to a fair wage does not end at Chicago’s border,” Pritzker said. “Workers in East St. Louis, in Peoria, and in Springfield deserve that same fair pay.”

Pritzker noted there are payroll tax credits in the law to ease the transition for employers.

Ieshia Townsend, who works at a McDonald’s restaurant on Chicago’s South Side and is a member of the Fight for $15 movement, said she supplements the $12-an-hour she currently makes with two other jobs to support her two sons.

“Millions of workers have worked hard to get paid enough by giant corporations like McDonald’s to provide for our families,” Townsend said. “I don’t get paid enough to meet the requirements for my children. … I should be able to stand on my two feet and provide for my children without food stamps or Medicaid.”

___

The legislation is SB1 .

___

Follow Political Writer John O’Connor at https://twitter.com/apoconnor .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15
Meghan Markle spotted in New York for rumored baby shower
Actress Julianne Moore helps unveil sex misconduct policies
Judge OKs suit aimed at halting Obama library in Chicago
And now for the weather on Mars, courtesy of new NASA lander
See more...

Popular Right Now

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington.Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Roger Stone ‘Revelation’ That Media Went Wild for Has Been Public for Over a Year

Chuck Ross February 16, 2019 at 11:52am

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×