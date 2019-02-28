SECTIONS
Gray Television hires Van Susteren for local stations

FILE - This June 19, 2013 file photo shows Greta Van Susteren at the National Press Club in Washington. Van Susteren is trying out local TV by joining Gray Television, which owns stations in more than 90 markets across the United States. She will be chief national political analyst for the Gray stations, and is developing two nationally syndicated shows for the company. She’s keeping her current job as host of a program for Voice of America that airs outside of the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:03pm
Modified February 28, 2019 at 2:04pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Cable news veteran Greta Van Susteren is trying out local TV by joining Gray Television, which owns stations in more than 90 markets across the United States.

Van Susteren will be chief national political analyst for the Gray stations, and is developing two nationally syndicated shows for the company. She’s keeping her current job as host of a program for Voice of America that airs outside of the U.S.

Van Susteren owns a rare TV trifecta: she hosted programs on CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC. But she says candidates in the upcoming presidential election will be eager to target audiences in certain states, and Gray is well situated to provide access.

She said in an interview Thursday that she believes local stations will become much more influential.

