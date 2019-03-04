Greece plans first 10-year bond issue in 9 years

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says it is planning a benchmark 10-year bond issue, in its second market test since the country officially exited its international bailouts in August.

The Public Debt Management Agency said Monday that the issue would be launched “in the near future” subject to market conditions. In January, Greece raised 2.5 billion euros with a five-year bond.

The decision follows Friday’s two-notch upgrade of Greece’s credit rating by Moody’s ratings agency, from B3 to B1. Although that is still well below investment grade the upgrade offers a considerable boost to market confidence.

Greece last issued a 10-year bond in 2010, shortly before the country’s first bailout.

