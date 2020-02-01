SECTIONS
News
Print

Greece Planning To Build a Floating Border Fence To Stop Influx of Migrants

Greece MigrantsAggelos Barai / APMigrants walk between makeshift tents outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp after a rainfall on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Aggelos Barai / AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 1, 2020 at 12:06am
Print

The government in Greece wants to use a floating barrier to help stop migrants from reaching the Greek islands from the nearby coast of Turkey.

The Defense Ministry has invited private contractors to bid on supplying a 1.7-mile long floating fence within three months, according to information available on a government procurement website Wednesday.

No details were given on when the barrier might be installed.

A resurgence in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea to Lesbos and other eastern Greek islands has caused severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

The netted barrier would rise 20 inches above water and be designed to hold flashing lights, the submission said.

TRENDING: Pelosi Defies Senate's Authority, Says Even if Senate Votes To Acquit, Trump Won't Actually Be Acquitted

The Defense Ministry estimates the project will cost $550,000, which includes four years of maintenance.

The government’s description says the “floating barrier system” needs to be built “with non-military specifications” and “specific features for carrying out the mission of (maritime agencies) in managing the refugee crisis.

Do you think a border fence is an effective way to deal with a migration crisis?

“This contract process will be executed by the Defense Ministry but is for civilian use — a process similar to that used for the supply of other equipment for (camps) housing refugees and migrants,” a government official told The Associated Press.

The official asked not to be identified pending official announcements by the government.

Greece’s six-month-old center-right government has promised to take a tougher line on the migration crisis.

RELATED: 92-Year-Old Woman Shares Emotional Reunion with Holocaust Survivors She Helped Rescue

It plans to set up detention facilities for migrants denied asylum and to speed up deportations back to Turkey.

Under a 2016 migration agreement between the European Union and Turkey, the Turkish government was promised up to 6 billion euros to help stop the mass movement of migrants to Europe.

Nearly 60,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing to the islands last year.

That’s nearly double the number recorded in 2018, according to data from the United Nations refugee Agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Law Enforcement Prepared for Bombs, Mass Food Poisoning, Other Incidents as Super Bowl Nears
Greece Planning To Build a Floating Border Fence To Stop Influx of Migrants
Vietnam POW Gets Special Invite from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell To Attend Super Bowl
Shots Fired at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Longest-Running 2020 Democrat, John Delaney, Ends His Campaign
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×