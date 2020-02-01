Greece Planning To Build a Floating Border Fence To Stop Influx of Migrants

The government in Greece wants to use a floating barrier to help stop migrants from reaching the Greek islands from the nearby coast of Turkey.

The Defense Ministry has invited private contractors to bid on supplying a 1.7-mile long floating fence within three months, according to information available on a government procurement website Wednesday.

No details were given on when the barrier might be installed.

A resurgence in the number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea to Lesbos and other eastern Greek islands has caused severe overcrowding at refugee camps.

The netted barrier would rise 20 inches above water and be designed to hold flashing lights, the submission said.

Greece plans a 1.7-mile ‘floating fence’ in the sea to stop migrants reaching its islands – Daily Mail https://t.co/9AWjtIWiv9 — Greece news feed (@HellasNewsFeed) January 29, 2020

The Defense Ministry estimates the project will cost $550,000, which includes four years of maintenance.

The government’s description says the “floating barrier system” needs to be built “with non-military specifications” and “specific features for carrying out the mission of (maritime agencies) in managing the refugee crisis.”

“This contract process will be executed by the Defense Ministry but is for civilian use — a process similar to that used for the supply of other equipment for (camps) housing refugees and migrants,” a government official told The Associated Press.

The official asked not to be identified pending official announcements by the government.

Greece is planning to build floating fences in the Aegean Sea in order to prevent refugees and migrants to arrive from Turkey, The plan will be executed by the Greek Armed Forces as the tender launched by the Defense Ministry states. https://t.co/hjRPosdIsW — Rikus Mellet (@RikusMellet) January 29, 2020

Greece’s six-month-old center-right government has promised to take a tougher line on the migration crisis.

It plans to set up detention facilities for migrants denied asylum and to speed up deportations back to Turkey.

Under a 2016 migration agreement between the European Union and Turkey, the Turkish government was promised up to 6 billion euros to help stop the mass movement of migrants to Europe.

Nearly 60,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing to the islands last year.

That’s nearly double the number recorded in 2018, according to data from the United Nations refugee Agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

