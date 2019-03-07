Greece: Probe blasts authorities over fire that killed 100

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek prosecutors are criticizing the authorities who handled the country’s deadliest wildfire in decades last summer.

Extracts of the damning report into the fire shown to reporters by prosecutors Thursday catalogued a lack of planning and coordination that combined with fire service and police blunders, led to 100 deaths.

The report also appears to dispel government claims the fire which devastated the town of Mati, near Athens, was arson-related. The prosecutors led by Ilias Zagoraios said it started from a bonfire lit in a neighboring area to burn garden rubbish.

It also found that the firefighters mobilized failed to nip it in the bud and that their superiors did not grasp the gravity of the situation. Police are also said to have diverted traffic into the heart of the blaze.

