Greece tries to raise money on bond markets after upgrade

A stray dog sits in central Syntagma as people walk past, with the parliament on the background, in Athens, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Greece said Monday it is planning to issue a 10-year bond, in its second test of financial market confidence in the country since it officially exited its international bailouts in August. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 2:55am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 3:28am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say the country has launched its first 10-year bond auction since 2010, as it seeks to gradually regain the confidence of international investors and wean itself off bailout funds.

The debt issue comes at an opportune moment for Greece, as its yields hover around their lowest point in more than a decade after Moody’s ratings agency raised the country’s credit rating by two notches.

The pricing of the new bond is expected to be announced later Tuesday.

It is Greece’s second foray into capital market financing since the end of its third, and last, bailout program in August. The government raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.85 billion) through a healthily oversubscribed five-year bond in January.

The country lost financial market access and signed its first bailout deal in mid-2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

