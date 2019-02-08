Greek parliament set to back Macedonia’s NATO accession

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are set Friday to approve Macedonia’s NATO accession, ending a process to normalize relations between the two neighbors and anchor the country — renamed North Macedonia — firmly within the western sphere of influence.

Greek opposition parties reject the move, arguing that the name deal, which will end a 27-year dispute, concedes too much to Macedonia. But the left-led government in Athens controls enough seats in parliament to win the vote, which is expected Friday evening.

Greece and the former Yugoslav republic — independent since 1991 — struck the historic agreement last summer, despite protests from opposition parties, and ratified it in parliament.

Greek approval of Macedonia’s NATO accession bid is the final step in the deal. Provided lawmakers vote for the motion, Greece’s foreign ministry will promptly notify the Macedonian government of the result.

Macedonia will then write to the United Nations, its member states and international organizations, formally announcing the name change.

TRENDING: Kamala Harris Gets Criticized for Her SOTU ‘Prebuttal’

Government spokesman Mile Boshnjakovski told The Associated Press this would happen “in coming days.”

The two countries remained deadlocked over Macedonia’s name for the duration of the younger country’s existence but then left-led governments were elected in both countries that were less vulnerable to nationalist pressure.

The main catalyst for the change was Macedonia’s wish to join NATO, and, eventually, the European Union, and western countries’ desire to diminish Russian influence in the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.