‘Green Book’ director: ‘I was an idiot’ for genital-flashing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Green Book” director Peter Farrelly says he’s deeply sorry and embarrassed after film website The Cut found a 20-year-old story where colleagues said Farrelly liked to flash his genitals as a joke.

The Cut on Wednesday published excerpts of a 1998 Newsweek story saying Farrelly and his brother liked to use ruses to get people to look at Farrelly’s penis.

Those who said they’d been tricked included film executive Tom Rothman and actress Cameron Diaz, who was starring in Farrelly’s “There’s Something About Mary” at the time.

Peter Farrelly issued a statement confirming the truth of the stories, saying he thought he was being funny at the time, but now knows he “was an idiot.”

“Green Book” won a Golden Globe Award on Sunday for best musical or comedy movie.

