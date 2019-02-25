SECTIONS
‘Green Book’ producers thrilled by win, downplay controversy

Jim Burke, from left, Charles B. Wessler, Nick Vallelonga, Peter Farrelly, and Brian Currie pose with the award for best picture for "Green Book" in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:01am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Members of the team behind “Green Book” say they were amazed and thrilled it was crowned best picture at the Academy Awards despite the controversy that has dogged the segregation-era road-trip drama.

Co-writers and producers Nick Vallelonga and Brian Currie told The Associated Press at the Governors Ball following Sunday’s awards that it was an honor to win in a year with so many great films.

“Green Book” tells the story of a white man who becomes friends with the black musician he drives through the 1960s South for a concert tour. The name is derived from a publication that helped African-Americans find establishments that would serve them in the segregated South.

Some of the musician’s relatives criticized the film.

Vallelonga says we know “how hard we tried to respect everyone involved and just tell the best story we could.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

