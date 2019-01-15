Grisham has new Theodore Boone thriller coming in May

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — John Grisham has a new installment ready in the life of young Theodore Boone.

The million-selling author continues his popular series for kids with “Theodore Boone: The Accomplice,” Dutton Children’s Books announced Tuesday. The new novel, the seventh of his Boone books, comes out May 19 with an announced first printing of 1 million copies. This time, the teen legal wizard works to help a close friend arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Grisham is best known for such classic courtroom thrillers as “The Firm” and “The Client.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.