SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Hal Blaine, drummer who played on thousands of hits, dies

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 5:14pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drummer Hal Blaine, who played on many of the biggest hits in music history, has died.

Blaine’s son-in-law Andy Johnson tells The Associated Press that Blaine died of natural causes Monday at his home in Palm Desert, California. He was 90.

The session drummer was a virtual one-man soundtrack of the 1960s and ’70s who played on songs featuring Frank Sinatra, the Beach Boys and thousands of others. He laid down one of the most memorable opening riffs of all time on the Ronettes’ “Be My Baby.”

Few outside the music industry knew his name, but just about anyone with a turntable, radio or TV heard his drumming.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, and won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Mom arrested after 2 of her 3 children drown in locked SUV
Hal Blaine, drummer who played on thousands of hits, dies
Cheney criticized Trump foreign policy in closed-door event
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida
Police commissioner confirmed for Baltimore’s troubled force
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×