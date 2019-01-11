Half-brother of Meghan Markle arrested on DUI charge

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — The half-brother of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is facing a drunken-driving charge after an arrest in Oregon.

State police said Thomas Wayne Markle Jr. was visibly intoxicated when he was pulled over at about 1:30 a.m. Friday in Josephine County, in southwestern Oregon. Authorities said his blood-alcohol content was 0.11 percent, above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The 52-year-old from Grants Pass was taken to a detox center.

Meghan Markle, a former actress, married Prince Harry last May. They are expecting their first child.

The duchess is reportedly estranged from her father’s family. Thomas Markle Sr. said in a television interview last month he had not heard from her since the wedding.

Thomas Markle Jr. did not appear to have a listed phone number, and it was not clear how to reach him for comment.

