Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Kamala Harris' Campaign Activities Grind To a Halt After 2 Positive COVID Tests

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens while his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2020.Carolyn Kaster / APDemocratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden listens while his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, speaks during a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2020. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 15, 2020 at 6:50am
P Share Print

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

TRENDING: ATF Reversal Immediately Puts Millions of Gun Owners in Danger of Prison Time

They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

The former vice president is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.

When President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, Biden said Trump was to blame.

“Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, ‘Masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter,’ I think is responsible for what happens to them,” he said during an NBC News town hall in Miami.

Holding up a mask, Biden declared, “I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility.”

Much of the establishment media also attacked Trump over his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Kamala Harris' Campaign Activities Grind To a Halt After 2 Positive COVID Tests
Hall of Fame Member of Legendary NFL Dynasty Dies at 68
Trump Admin Brings Home Americans Held Captive by Iran-Backed Militants
22 Killed in Day of Attacks by Islamist Rebels in War-Torn African Nation
McCloskey Lawyer Describes Trump's Support as Couple Pleads Not Guilty
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×