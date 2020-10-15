Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign said Biden had no exposure, though he and Harris spent several hours campaigning together in Arizona on Oct. 8.

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport.

TRENDING: ATF Reversal Immediately Puts Millions of Gun Owners in Danger of Prison Time

They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well.

Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

The former vice president is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.

When President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month, Biden said Trump was to blame.

“Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, ‘Masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter,’ I think is responsible for what happens to them,” he said during an NBC News town hall in Miami.

Holding up a mask, Biden declared, “I view wearing this mask, not so much protecting me, but as a patriotic responsibility.”

Much of the establishment media also attacked Trump over his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Sick and in isolation, Mr. President, you have become a symbol of your own failures,” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “Failures of recklessness, ignorance, arrogance. The same failures you have been inflicting on the rest of us.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.