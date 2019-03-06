SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Hebrew University adds new manuscripts to Einstein archive

FILE - This June, 1954 file photo, shows physicist Albert Einstein in Princeton, N.J. Israel’s Hebrew University has obtained a “magnificent” collection of famed physicist Albert Einstein’s manuscripts, including computations and letters that reveal glimpses of the Nobel-winner’s personality. The university announced the acquisition Wednesday, March 6, 2019, ahead of Einstein’s 140th birthday. (AP Photo, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 6:37am
Modified March 6, 2019 at 6:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Hebrew University says it has obtained a “magnificent” collection of Albert Einstein’s manuscripts, including a personal letter in which he expressed shame for not knowing the Hebrew language.

The university announced the acquisition on Wednesday ahead of the physicist’s 140th birthday, following a donation by the Crown-Goodman Foundation. The Chicago-based foundation purchased the 110-page collection from a private collector in North Carolina for an undisclosed sum.

Among the documents are Einstein’s correspondences with lifelong friend Michele Besso. In one letter, Einstein praises Besso, a Christian of Jewish descent, for learning Hebrew. Einstein wrote that he “must feel ashamed” for not speaking Hebrew, “but I prefer to feel ashamed than to learn it.”

Einstein left most of his collection to the university after his death in 1955.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Homeland Security chief faces questioning from Democrats
iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next
Dinosaur tracks make fresh impression at Valley Forge park
Energy, industrial stocks push indexes lower in early trade
Pope prays for tornado victims as Trump prepares to visit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×