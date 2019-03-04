High court declines New Jersey preservation grants case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear a case about whether states can exclude religious buildings from getting public money for historic preservation work.

The justices declined Monday to hear the case from New Jersey’s Morris County. In 2002 the county created a historic preservation program and made religious institutions eligible for grants. The Freedom From Religion Foundation sued.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled that the state’s constitution barred the grants to religious institutions.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the justices should address the issue but not until more case law develops following a 2017 Supreme Court decision that a Missouri church couldn’t be excluded from its state’s playground resurfacing program solely because it is a religious institution. Kavanaugh was joined by Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch.

