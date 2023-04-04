Parler Share
High School Football Player Dies After Suffering Injury During Scrimmage

 By The Associated Press  April 4, 2023 at 9:54am
A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.

Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team’s spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said.

“His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”

Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




