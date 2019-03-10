SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Hirscher wins World Cup overall title, matches Vonn record

Austria's Marcel Hirscher speeds down the course during an Alpine Skiing World Cup men's slalom, in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Sunday, March. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

By AP Reports
Published March 10, 2019 at 5:35am
Modified March 10, 2019 at 5:43am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Marcel Hirscher has secured his eighth consecutive men’s World Cup overall title on Sunday after placing third in the penultimate slalom of the season.

The Austrian holds an insurmountable lead of 509 points over second-place Alexis Pinturault of France with four events at next week’s World Cup Finals remaining. A race win is worth 100 points.

Clinching the title was a formality for Hirscher as Pinturault is unlikely to start in Wednesday’s downhill at the finals in Andorra, leaving the Frenchman with just three more races to score points.

Sunday’s race was won by Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland, while Pinturault finished seventh.

By winning the big crystal globe again, Hirscher has matched the World Cup record of 20 overall and discipline titles set by Lindsey Vonn.

TRENDING: Ilhan Omar Hits Meghan McCain with a Low Blow, Drags Her Dad into Discussion

Hirscher already held the record for most overall championships as no other skier, male or female, has won more than six in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Hirscher locked up the discipline titles in slalom and giant slalom weeks ago.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hirscher wins World Cup overall title, matches Vonn record
Kristoffersen leads slalom, Hirscher close to overall title
The Latest: Ethiopian Airlines says 157 aboard crashed plane
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi involved in fatal crash
60 years after Dalai Lama fled, China defends Tibet policies
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×