Historic Guatemala anti-corruption battle endangered

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A decade-long U.N.-assisted anti-corruption effort that brought down a president faces extinction after the Guatemalan government ended the agreement, drawing condemnation from transparency and rights groups.

The U.N. anti-corruption commission known as the CICIG has angered President Jimmy Morales after it helped investigate him, his sons and his brother on accusations of corruption they deny.

Morales has barred commission members from renewing visas and entering Guatemala, and he dropped the final shoe Monday when his government tried to expel the group, giving its prosecutors a day to leave the country.

The Washington Office on Latin America said: “This action would decimate the rule of law in Guatemala.”

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont, wrote that “assistance for the Guatemalan government will be suspended in accordance with U.S. law.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.