Honda to recall around 1M vehicles with dangerous air bags

Published March 11, 2019
DETROIT (AP) — Honda will be recalling about 1 million older vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the Takata driver’s air bag inflators that were installed during previous recalls could be dangerous.

Documents posted Monday by Canadian safety regulators show that Honda is recalling many of its most popular models for a second time. The models are from as old as 2001 and as recent as 2010.

Canadian documents say about 84,000 vehicles are involved, and that number is usually over 10 times higher in the United States.

Honda wouldn’t comment Monday, and a message was left for the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration seeking comment after business hours.

Owners will be told to take their vehicles to dealers to have the inflator replaced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

