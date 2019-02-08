House fire in western Germany kills 5 people

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say five people have died in a fire at a house in western Germany and a technical defect or negligence are suspected as possible causes.

Police and prosecutors identified two of the victims of the fire in Lambrecht, a small town near Kaiserslautern, as Polish men aged 43 and 54. They said autopsies next week should clarify the identities of the other three victims, which are two women and a man.

They said the blaze broke out on the top floor of the house at 11.30 p.m. Thursday, and that there was no indication of foul play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

