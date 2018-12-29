House GOP quietly ends probe into FBI’s 2016 decisions

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans say more investigation is needed into decisions made by the FBI and the Justice Department in 2016. This, as they brought an unceremonious end to a yearlong look at the department’s handling of probes into Hillary Clinton’s emails and Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.

In a letter released Friday evening, the chairmen of two House committees described what they said was the “seemingly disparate treatment” the two probes received during the presidential election in 2016. They asked the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel to investigate further.

Democrats have criticized the GOP-led congressional probe, saying it was merely meant as a distraction from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

