SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

House passes 4 bills targeting Russia, Putin’s wealth

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 3:34pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has passed a series of bills pushing back on the Russian government over corruption, human rights abuses and aggression.

The legislation demands accountability for the slaying of a Russian opposition leader, prohibits recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, calls for investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s finances and requests assessments of Russian influence campaigns.

All four passed Tuesday with overwhelming Republican support.

Countering Russian aggression has quickly become a foreign policy priority for the newly Democratic-controlled House. Critics of President Donald Trump say his administration is not doing enough to counter Russian aggression and say Congress is obligated to step in.

It’s unclear if any of the measures passed Tuesday will be taken up by the Senate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







House passes 4 bills targeting Russia, Putin’s wealth
Bribery scandal exposes sports side door to admissions
Anti-Brexit Britons hit Irish pub in Brussels to watch vote
US immigration agency moves to close international offices
Houston earns praise for efforts to combat human trafficking
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×