SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

House prepares to expand obstruction probe

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 file photo, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., questions Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker as he appears before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Emboldened by their new majority, Democrats are undertaking several broad new investigations into President Donald Trump and setting the stage for a post-Robert Mueller world. Nadler has helped lead the charge to pressure the Justice Department to release the full report by Mueller to the public. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 10:36pm
Modified March 3, 2019 at 10:40pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Democrat says it’s “very clear” President Donald Trump obstructed justice. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House committee that would be in charge of impeachment says the panel is requesting documents Monday from more than 60 people from Trump’s administration, family and business as part of a rapidly expanding Russia investigation.

Nadler said the House Judiciary Committee wants to review documents from the Justice Department, the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. and Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly and former White House counsel Don McGahn also are likely targets, he said.

Asked if he believed Trump obstructed justice, Nadler said, “Yes, I do.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Bill Clinton has 2020 advice; few candidates are seeking it
House prepares to expand obstruction probe
Death of ‘hood CNN’ pioneer exposes gangland reporting risks
Teachers in Oakland approve contract ending strike
Asian stocks rise on reports US, China close to trade deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×