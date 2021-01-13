A majority of the U.S. House has voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, just a week after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House vote on an article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection was still underway Wednesday, but the Democratic-led House had secured enough votes to impeach Trump.

Some Republicans, including Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president.

During debate before the vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked Republicans and Democrats to “search their souls.”

Trump is the first American president to be impeached twice.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol as Congress met to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Five people died.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot.

