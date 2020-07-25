SECTIONS
Hundreds of TX Bar Owners Plan 'Freedom Fest' in Defiance of Shutdown Order

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a bar next to drinks at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, on June 26, 2020.Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty ImagesA bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a bar next to drinks at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, on June 26, 2020. (Sergio Flores / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 24, 2020 at 8:32pm
Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they’ll defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that ordered them closed.

Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone has organized what’s labeled a “Freedom Fest,” in which hundreds of bar owners say they’ll open their doors on Saturday.

About 800 bar owners have promised participation, Polone told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

The Republican governor had allowed bars to reopen with restrictions, only to order them closed again on June 26 after the state experienced a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Bars must adhere to safety measures that include taking customers’ temperatures before entering, maintaining social distancing, requiring face coverings and having hand sanitizer available, Polone said.

He said he plans to use a germicide approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fog his establishment.

Participants will charge a $10 cover charge, the proceeds of which will go to a charity of the bar owner’s choice, Polone said.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is aware of the event and will be conducting inspections, according to commission spokesman Chris Porter.

Violators of the order could face a 30-day suspension of their liquor license.

Do you support the decision to open bars despite shutdown orders?

The commission already has suspended the license for Polone’s bar, The Rail Club Live, after a July 4 protest of the governor’s order which he called the Rail Club Tea Party.

A hearing on that suspension is set for Monday.

Other venues may choose to serve alcoholic beverages, but Polone said his place will not.

The Associated Press
