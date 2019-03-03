SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Hungary’s Orban: European party opponents ‘useful idiots’

A billboard from a campaign of the Hungarian government showing EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Hungarian-American financier George Soros with the caption "You, too, have a right to know what Brussels is preparing to do." is displayed at a street in Budapest, Hungary, Feb. 26, 2019. The Hungarian government claims that EU leaders like Juncker, backed by Soros, want to bring mass migration into Europe. The billboard has been sprayed with graffiti saying "Orban thief," in reference to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. (AP Photo/Pablo Gorondi)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 6:22am
Modified March 3, 2019 at 6:25am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Hungary’s populist prime minister says members of a European Parliament group calling for his party’s expulsion are playing into the hands of left-wing opponents.

Viktor Orban’s comments to Germany’s Welt newspaper Sunday come after calls within the center-right European People’s Party for his Fidesz party’s ouster after his government started an ad campaign seen to have anti-Semitic undertones portraying Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Orban said those calling for Fidesz’s ouster “are, in Lenin’s words, ‘useful idiots.’ While they believe they’re fighting in a spiritual struggle, in fact they’re serving the power interests of others — indeed, of our opponents.”

Orban said Hungarians don’t consider the posters anti-Semitic and “I can’t do anything about the fact that George Soros is a Hungarian of Jewish origin.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hungary’s Orban: European party opponents ‘useful idiots’
Italy’s fractious opposition Democrats vote for a leader
Autoworker upheaval: Families split, children left behind
Israel bans senior Islamic clerk from entering Aqsa Mosque
A right to vacation? NYC idea prompts debate over days off
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×