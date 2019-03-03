Hungary’s Orban: European party opponents ‘useful idiots’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BERLIN (AP) — Hungary’s populist prime minister says members of a European Parliament group calling for his party’s expulsion are playing into the hands of left-wing opponents.

Viktor Orban’s comments to Germany’s Welt newspaper Sunday come after calls within the center-right European People’s Party for his Fidesz party’s ouster after his government started an ad campaign seen to have anti-Semitic undertones portraying Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Orban said those calling for Fidesz’s ouster “are, in Lenin’s words, ‘useful idiots.’ While they believe they’re fighting in a spiritual struggle, in fact they’re serving the power interests of others — indeed, of our opponents.”

Orban said Hungarians don’t consider the posters anti-Semitic and “I can’t do anything about the fact that George Soros is a Hungarian of Jewish origin.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

