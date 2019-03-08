SECTIONS
Hungary’s Orban ponders Polish alliance if EU group outs him

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 4:47am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 4:52am
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says that if his Fidesz party is ousted from the main center-right group in the European Parliament, he may seek an alliance with Poland’s ruling party.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday on state radio that conflicts with the European People’s Party, which is expected to make a decision on Fidesz’s status on March 20, are rooted in Hungary’s opposition to immigration.

Poland’s governing populist Law and Justice Party is not in the EPP and Orban has a close relationship with Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Hungary and Poland are also facing EU procedures because of concerns about the rule of law.

Orban said he would prefer to stay in the EPP, but reform it so “there is room inside it for anti-immigration forces like us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

