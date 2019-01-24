Ice disk freezes out an attempt to hack peace sign into it

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — A giant disk of river ice has proved too much for a New Jersey attention-seeker who tried to carve a peace sign on it.

Christopher Angelo, of Lavallette, New Jersey, went onto the ice Thursday with a hatchet, saying he wanted to transform the natural phenomenon into a spinning work of art. But he was unable to get the disk spinning — and his peace sign came up short, too.

The massive disk appeared last week in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, mesmerizing onlookers as its spun slowly before coming to a stop Tuesday. Stories, photos and videos have been shared widely.

Police declined to intervene Thursday, saying it wasn’t a crime to hack at river ice. The Portland Press Herald reports Angelo has a history of staging public stunts.

