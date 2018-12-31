In France, protests planned amid New Year’s Eve celebrations

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — Paris is preparing to hold its annual New Year’s Eve celebrations on the Champs-Elysees under heavy security as some yellow vest protesters are planning to march on the famed avenue.

Anti-government protesters angry over taxes and President Emmanuel Macron’s pro-business policies have issued calls on social media for a “festive event” in Paris and other French cities.

Hundreds of thousands of Parisians and tourists traditionally gather on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate New Year’s Eve and watch the light show at the Arc de Triomphe monument.

Paris police has set up a security perimeter in the area, with bag searches, a ban on alcohol and traffic restrictions.

France has deployed more than 147,000 security forces nationwide.

Previous New Year’s Eves in France have seen burned cars and other disorder.

